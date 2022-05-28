Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Taraz opens centre for children with special needs

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 May 2022, 11:49
Taraz opens centre for children with special needs

TARAZ. KAZINFORM On the eve of the International Children’s Day a centre for children with special educational needs opened in Taraz, Kazinform reports.

City mayor Yerzhan Zhilkibayev took part in the opening ceremony. The new centre is located in Karasu district. The centre is called to help people with special needs get profession and start own business.

photo

Besides, the Palace of Schoolchildren was unveiled in the city. Some 100 children have an opportunity to get skills there. There are 81 sections.

Notably, construction of a therapeutic horse riding centre is underway. It is funded by private investors. The centre is expected to open its doors this year.

The city also plans to built a youth centre, tennis courts, a field and track center and an ice arena.


photo


Education    Construction    Taraz  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed