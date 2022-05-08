Taraz honors memory of 1st Defence Minister of Kazakhstan

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The military of the Yug (South) regional command held solemn events on the occasions of the Defender of the Fatherland Day and 30th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The military laid flowers to the memorial plaque of 1 st Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Army General Sagadat Nurmagambetov. The memorial plaque was unveiled in 2019 in Taraz to honor Khalyk Kakharmany and Hero of the Soviet Union, 1 st Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Sagadat Nurmagambetov on the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day. One of the streets and schools in the city of Taraz was named after him. A school in the Kazakh capital was also named after Sagadat Nurmagambetov.

Besides, a marathon was organized there to mark the 30th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and forthcoming Victory Day.

The military orchestra of the regional command gave a concert dated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day and 30th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan at the large shopping mall in Taraz. The orchestra more than once won in the contests of the military orchestras of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Its conductor, lieutenant Adi Kabdrakhman, was recognized the best conductor. He graduated from the institute of military conductors of the Military University of Defence of Russia.

Notably, the Yug regional command is one of the biggest operational-tactical formations of the Kazakh Land Forces. It was built in 2000.