Taraz city to open pedestrian zone Arbat 3

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Construction and reconstruction works are in full swing in the ancient historic center of Taraz city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Zhambyl region, the region’s Governor Berdibek Saparbayev visited the construction site of the new pedestrian zone Arbat 3, which is soon to be completed. Interior works are ongoing at five pavilions to house restaurants of national cuisine, children’s art workshops and sports facilities. The nearby Mosque Auliye Ata is undergoing renovation works.

According to the press service, all the works are to be completed before March 20, 2021,

Under the Rukhani Janghyru (Spiritual Modernization) program, the country's largest tourist hub linking the Ancient Taraz archeological complex with the Shakhristan center, the site where the ancient settlement Shakhiristan is believed to be located, is being built in Taraz city.

The Arbat Pedestrian Alley is set to link the Shakhiristan and Ancient Taraz complexes. The tower clock named after poet Zhambyl Zhabayev can be observed standing on the Alley 1 as well as the mid-20th century two-storey residential buildings made in oriental style.

The attraction sites of the Arbat 2 zone include the 30-meter monument devoted to 25 years since the foundation of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, a 580-meter alley with small architectural structures, two dancing, and two dry fountains.