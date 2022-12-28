Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Taraz city development plan for 2023-2025 presented

    28 December 2022, 09:56

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Taraz Mayor Bakhytzhan Orynbekov presented the city development roadmap for 2023-2025 at a briefing for journalists, Kazinform reports.

    Bakytzhan Orynbekov was appointed as the city mayor three months ago. Since that the three-year housing and utilities development plan was elaborated, the city master plan was revised in order to improve transport logistics, city exterior and building a conform zone. The public transport operating hours were extended from 09:00 pm until 00:00. The mayor held 9 meetings with the population.

    As stated there construction works will grow in the region by 2025 by KZT 80.1 bln. Building of 47 apartment blocks, a children’s infectious diseases hospital will start in 2023. Besides, 5 new schools will be commissioned, 7 educational facilities will be repaired.

    The mayor added that 3,000 trees will be planted in the city in the next three years to come. A hippotherapy centre will open its doors in the territory of the Victory Park. Construction of 2 social adaption centre for people with special needs will complete in 2023-2024.

    Orynbekov said that the Asanali Ashimov Centre, a crafts centre, a 180-seat community centre will be constructed there under the complex development plan over the next there years. 4 futsal fields will be built in the city in 2023 to promote healthy lifestyle.

    In a conclusion he noted that 2 schools for 1,200 pupils, a schoolchildren’s palace will open their doors in micro district #15.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akimat Taraz
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations
    2 Use of solar energy grows in Brazil
    3 Closer look into Kazakhstan’s political reforms in 2022
    4 Kazakhstan to take on Switzerland at United Cup in Australia
    5 Next year to be anything but simple – Kazakh PM