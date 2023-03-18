Tanzania launches investigations as strange disease kills 5 people

DAR ES SALAAM. KAZINFORM Tanzanian health authorities has said that they have launched investigations after a strange disease killed five people and two others were admitted to a health center in the country's northwestern region of Kagera, Xinhua reports.

Tumaini Nagu, chief medical officer in the Ministry of Health, said in a statement late Thursday that the investigations followed reports that five people have died in two villages in the Bukoba rural district after they suffered fever, vomiting, hemorrhage, and kidney failure.

«Symptoms of the illness point out to an infectious disease,» said the statement, adding that samples of the victims have been collected for laboratory tests.

It said rapid response medical teams have been dispatched to affected villages for further investigations.

People who experience fever, vomiting, bleeding in various parts of their bodies, and feeling fatigued should report to health centers for treatment, said the statement.

It also cautioned people against touching patients' sweat, blood, urine, and tears to avoid infection.

The statement reminded people to regularly wash their hands using soap, running water, and sanitizers, adding that people should also avoid shaking hands.

It urged people to remain calm as the government is working hard to establish the causes of the strange disease in the region.