Tamgaly Gorge joins Eight SCO Wonders project

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 September 2019, 19:44
XIAN. KAZINFORM The Eight Wonders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization tourist project was showcased during the Eurasian Economic Forum now-running in Xian, China.

The archaeological landscape of the Tamgaly Gorge in Kazakhstan was also included into the project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Eight Wonders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization project embraces eight unique archeological and historical monuments of the SCO member states. One of them is Kazakhstan's Tamgaly Gorge which boasts 4,000 petroglyph drawings. It is also included into the UNESCO World Heritage List.

These eight wonders are the 182-meter-high Statue of Unity in India, Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, the Navruz Palace in Tajikistan, the Tamgaly Gorge in Kazakhstan, the Daming Palace in China, Po-i-Kalan complex in Uzbekistan, Lahore, the Mughals heritage in Pakistan, the Golden Ring of Russia.

As stated there, the project is purposed to build a common tourist itinerary.


Tourism   Central Asia   SCO  
