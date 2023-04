Tamara Duissenova reappointed as Kazakh Labor Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Tamara Duissenova as the Labor and Social Protection Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1965 in Chimkent region is a graduate of the Tashkent Institute of National Economy.

On April 11, 2022, was appointed as the Labor and Social Protection Minister of Kazakhstan.