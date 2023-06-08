Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree appointing Tamara Duissenova as the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1965, Minister Duissenova is a graduate of the Tashkent Economy Institute. Throughout her career she served as the deputy governor of South Kazakhstan region, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development.

She also was the assistant to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2020-2022.

In April 2022 she took up the post of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



