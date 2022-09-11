Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Tallinn gets acquainted with history and culture of Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 September 2022, 13:22
Tallinn gets acquainted with history and culture of Kazakhstan

TALLINN. KAZINFORM At the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Estonia, a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Estonia with a documentary series about modern Kazakhstan was opened in the Tallinn Central Library, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Within the exhibition, photographs convey the modern images of the multifaceted nature of Kazakhstan and tell about the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people in the form of images of household items, national costumes and jewelry, as well as scenes from traditional folklore festive events.

The exhibition gave the visitors a more detailed idea of ​​the culture of Kazakhstan. As Nadezhda Gerjak, the library's chief expert on cultural diversity, noted, «the Estonian reader is historically familiar with Kazakhstan, so it is very interesting for him to maintain cultural ties with this country.» It should be noted that earlier the foreign literature department of the Tallinn Central Library was replenished with a number of works by famous Kazakh writers.

Photo: gov.kz






Foreign policy    Culture   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region