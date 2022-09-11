Tallinn gets acquainted with history and culture of Kazakhstan

TALLINN. KAZINFORM At the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Estonia, a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Estonia with a documentary series about modern Kazakhstan was opened in the Tallinn Central Library, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Within the exhibition, photographs convey the modern images of the multifaceted nature of Kazakhstan and tell about the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people in the form of images of household items, national costumes and jewelry, as well as scenes from traditional folklore festive events.

The exhibition gave the visitors a more detailed idea of ​​the culture of Kazakhstan. As Nadezhda Gerjak, the library's chief expert on cultural diversity, noted, «the Estonian reader is historically familiar with Kazakhstan, so it is very interesting for him to maintain cultural ties with this country.» It should be noted that earlier the foreign literature department of the Tallinn Central Library was replenished with a number of works by famous Kazakh writers.

Photo: gov.kz
















