Talks with Kazakh President held in traditional spirit of brotherhood, mutual understanding – Jeenbekov

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The closed-door negotiations with President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev were held in a traditional spirit of brotherhood and mutual understanding. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said it today at the 5th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council in Bishkek.

«We have discussed a number of important issues of the bilateral cooperation and reached agreements on key issues of our interaction and determined the mechanism of their implementation. I am confident that our negotiations will raise the relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to a brand new level,» he added.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov expressed confidence that the strategic partnership and allied relations will strengthen further for the two countries’ benefit.

«Today we plan to sign several bilateral documents: the Final Decision of the Supreme Intestate Council, the Joint Declaration, the Comprehensive Programme of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for 2020-2022 and others,» he concluded.