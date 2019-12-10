Talks on Syria kick off in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The delegations of Russia and Iran are holding bilateral consultations on the sidelines of the 14th round of talks on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan, TASS reports.

The Russian delegation is led by Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, and the Iranian delegation is headed by Senior Assistant to the Foreign Minister Ali Asghar Khaji.The consultations are taking place behind closed doors.On December 10-11, the Kazakh capital is hosting the 14th round of talks on Syria involving the guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and the armed opposition, as well as high-ranking representatives from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.