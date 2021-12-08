Talented youth strengthens belief in Kazakhstan’s future – Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Talented youth strengthens the belief in the future of our country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the awarding ceremony of the Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant in Nur-Sultan, the Head of State extended his congratulations on the upcoming holiday – the Independence Day – marked in Kazakhstan on the 16th and 17th of December.

The President stressed that the generation of Kazakhstan’s Independence is the main symbol of sovereign Kazakhstan. Since Kazakhstan gained its independence there appeared an entire generation of free-spirited youth who make a special contribution to the development and prosperity of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted he instructed to institute a special grant for the youth born and raised during the period of Kazakhstan’s Independence. He added that this step will support the creative youth and that Kazakhstanis pin high hopes on the young generation.

It bears to remind that the awarding ceremony of the Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant kicked off in Nur-Sultan earlier this morning. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis in several areas, including science, culture, information technologies, business, and media.