Talent supports talent: Golovkin urges fans to vote for AGT finalist Daneliya Tuleshova

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxing superstar Gennady Golovkin took to his Twitter to urge his followers vote for aspiring Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova who’s been a part of America’s Got Talent Season 15, Kazinform reports.

«What a great talent Daneliya Tuleshova is! We are proud of you. Let’s support her with our vote at agt.vote.nbc.com,» Golovkin tweeted, adding the link to NBC’s official website where his followers can vote.

Earlier it was revealed that Kazakhstani Daneliya Tuleshova, 14, chose Sia’s hit song Alive for her final performance on America’s Got Talent show in Los Angeles.

Of 10 AGT final acts, 6 are vocalists of different ages. The results of voting are to be announced tomorrow. Daneliya is the only representative of Kazakhstan on the AGT Season 15.