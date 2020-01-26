Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Taldykorgan to host premiere of Abai’s Way play

    26 January 2020, 15:28

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The Biken Rimova Drama Theater in Taldykorgan is getting ready to premiere Abai’s Way play dated to the 175th anniversary of renowned Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbaiuly, Kazinform reports.

    According to deputy director of the theater Galiya Temerbayeva, well-known director Kuandyk Kassymov based in Shymkent was invited to help bring the play to life.

    In total, 35 actors will act in the play. Dancers and an orchestra will be involved as well.

    Temerbayeva revealed that the play will present a new take on Abai Kunanbaiuly. In her words, it will be a modern-day Abai.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August