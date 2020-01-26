Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Taldykorgan to host premiere of Abai’s Way play

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 January 2020, 15:28
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The Biken Rimova Drama Theater in Taldykorgan is getting ready to premiere Abai’s Way play dated to the 175th anniversary of renowned Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbaiuly, Kazinform reports.

According to deputy director of the theater Galiya Temerbayeva, well-known director Kuandyk Kassymov based in Shymkent was invited to help bring the play to life.

In total, 35 actors will act in the play. Dancers and an orchestra will be involved as well.

Temerbayeva revealed that the play will present a new take on Abai Kunanbaiuly. In her words, it will be a modern-day Abai.


Culture   Abai 175 Years  
