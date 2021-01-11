Go to the main site
    Taldykorgan to extend online learning until Jan 21

    11 January 2021, 18:19

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Taldykorgan city extends online learning at schools and gymnasiums until January 21 with regard to the epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

    The decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty region as of January 8, 2021 allows offline learning at city and rural schools up to 300 school children. Only 15 pupils can attend live classes. In accordance with the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Taldykorgan #1 as of January 8 online learning at schools and gymnasiums of Taldykorgan city is extended by 10 days more due to the current epidemiological situation. Offline learning for 9, 11,12 grades and 1-5 grades with no more than 15 school students at the classes will start January 21.

    Since the beginning of the new academic year 279 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded in the region, including 20 pupils studying online.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus Education
