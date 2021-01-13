Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Taldykorgan imposes quarantine

    13 January 2021, 13:14

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region reports that the coronavirus situation in Taldykorgan remains unstable, Kazinform reports.

    2,093 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in 2020. Between December 16 and December 29 last year 131 cases were detected. 166 more cases were recorded between December 30 and January 12 this year. In regard to this the quarantine regime will be imposed in the city from 00:00 January 15, 2021 until January 29, 2021.

    The decree of the state sanitary doctor bans holding any mass sports or family events, exhibitions, weddings, seminars, conferences, etc. at home and places of public gathering.

    Online learning at schools and colleges, and universities also extended. Public transport service will be suspend at weekends.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region