Takahama nuclear reactor in Japan’s Fukui halted after alert goes off

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A reactor at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power station in Japan's Fukui Prefecture was automatically halted Monday after an alert went off warning of a rapid decrease in the number of neutrons within the unit, the complex's regulator and operator said, Kyodo reports.

The No. 4 reactor was halted at around 3:20 p.m., the Osaka-based utility said, adding that effects from the incident have not been detected in the surrounding area.

The seaside plant has four reactors and faces the Sea of Japan.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net