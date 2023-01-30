Go to the main site
    Takahama nuclear reactor in Japan’s Fukui halted after alert goes off

    30 January 2023, 16:01

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A reactor at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power station in Japan's Fukui Prefecture was automatically halted Monday after an alert went off warning of a rapid decrease in the number of neutrons within the unit, the complex's regulator and operator said, Kyodo reports.

    The No. 4 reactor was halted at around 3:20 p.m., the Osaka-based utility said, adding that effects from the incident have not been detected in the surrounding area.

    The seaside plant has four reactors and faces the Sea of Japan.

