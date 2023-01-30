Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Takahama nuclear reactor in Japan’s Fukui halted after alert goes off

30 January 2023, 16:01
Takahama nuclear reactor in Japan’s Fukui halted after alert goes off

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A reactor at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power station in Japan's Fukui Prefecture was automatically halted Monday after an alert went off warning of a rapid decrease in the number of neutrons within the unit, the complex's regulator and operator said, Kyodo reports.

The No. 4 reactor was halted at around 3:20 p.m., the Osaka-based utility said, adding that effects from the incident have not been detected in the surrounding area.

The seaside plant has four reactors and faces the Sea of Japan.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net

Related news
2 skiers caught in avalanche located on Nagano mountain, showing no vital signs
Eight confirmed dead after ship capsizes near Japan, nine still missing
Japan’s foreign worker population hits record 1.82 million
Теги:
Read also
COVID-19 tests for China arrivals to be extended in Italy
Spain's annual inflation rises to 5.8% in January
Population mobility drops most in nearly 50 years on housing market slump in S. Korea
2 skiers caught in avalanche located on Nagano mountain, showing no vital signs
Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules in S Korea
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits northwest China
"Avatar: The Way of Water" tops North American box office for 7th consecutive weekend
At least 50 killed in twin transport mishaps in Pakistan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
2 Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships
3 Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30
4 Diplomatic activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran completely suspended - deputy minister
5 Astana's Yevgeniy Gidich is 4th in Vuelta a San Juan finals

News