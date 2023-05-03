Tajikistan values friendly relations with Kazakhstan - Sulaimon Ziyozoda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Sulaimon Ziyozoda praised close and friendly relations with Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that the two countries have huge opportunities for ramping up the economic cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of Tajikistan and we value our close and friendly relations. Today, Kazakhstan stands second among the foreign trade partners of Tajikistan in terms of export-import operations. Mutual trade turnover in the past year increased by $263 million, or more than 20%. At the same time, I want to emphasize that there are great opportunities for boosting the economic component of cooperation,» Sulaimon Ziyozoda said at the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum held in Astana today.

According to him, more than 100 joint enterprises are operating today in Tajikistan. The country focuses on expanding the industrial cooperation, including agricultural processing, development of resources and increasing investments in processing industry, transport, energy, creation of trade-logistics centers and establishment of a tourist hub. Boosting cooperation in digital economy development and innovative technologies implementation, as the Tajik side believes, may contribute to the promotion of the two countries’ competitiveness at the global level.

Sulaimon Ziyozoda highlighted that Tajikistan has created all required conditions and a favorable climate for active attraction of investments. Special attention is paid to the support of the banking and real sectors. The process of reforming the regulatory policy is accelerating, which is aimed at simplifying the procedures associated with entrepreneurial activity. Benefits are introduced for investors as well,» he concluded.