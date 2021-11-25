Go to the main site
    Tajikistan to receive military equipment from Kazakhstan

    25 November 2021, 11:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate deputies adopted the law ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Tajik governments on free military technical assistance, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Agreement aims at providing the Tajik government free military technical assistance by transferring military equipment: small arms ammunition, mortars and anti-aircraft ammunition.

    The International Affairs, Defense, and Security Committee’s conclusion reads that according to paragraph 3 of the Agreement the Kazakh government ensures and bears the costs to deliver the military equipment via rail to Dushanbe, Tajikistan. While, the Tajik side incurs the whole of the expenditure and is responsible for customs procedures within their country as well as commits itself not to transfer the received military equipment or rights to use it to the third party.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Parliament Tajikistan Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan
