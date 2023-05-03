Go to the main site
    Tajikistan offers good opportunities for small and medium businesses - Zhumangarin

    3 May 2023, 13:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tajikistan offers great opportunities with minimum risks for the small and medium businesses of Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin says, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, 418 Kazakh-Tajik joint enterprises are working in Kazakhstan today. 416 of them are small businesses.

    According to him, Tajikistan provides a good opportunity for small businesses development. «In terms of doing business, neither Tajikistan nor Kazakhstan pose any risks to business. There are absolutely no risks,» Serik Zhumangarin said on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum in Astana.

    According to him, Tajikistan is a large market for the sale of Kazakh-produced goods, namely, agrarian products such as wheat, barley and sunflower oil. He noted that thanks to the support of domestic producers, the export of sunflower oil to Tajikistan rose by more than 20 million US dollars.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Tajikistan Kazakhstan
