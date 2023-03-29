Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Taisiya Alekseeva secures 4th medal for Kazakhstan at 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships

    29 March 2023, 22:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani team adds one more medal at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Durrës, Albania, as Taisiya Alekseeva claims the women’s 64kg silver, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Taisiya Alekseeva of Kazakhstan hauled the 64kg women’s silver with the result in the snatch 89kg and in the clean and jerk 112kg. The Kazakh weightlifter was the second with the total result of 201kg.

    It is the fourth medal the Kazakh team has so far won at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships. Earlier at the tournament, Kazakhstani Yerasyl Saulebekov claimed the men’s 73kg gold, Aparbai Nurasyl settled for the men’s 67kg bronze, and Dariya Balabyuk claimed the women’s 55kg bronze.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Weightlifting
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan claims 1st gold medal in women’s freestyle event at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships
    Kazakhstan finishes on top of medals table of 6th Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events