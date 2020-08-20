Go to the main site
    Tailor’s workshop opens in Almaty for mothers with many children

    20 August 2020, 18:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A social tailor’s workshop opened in Almaty for mothers with many children, Kazinform reports.

    It is purposed to boost social entrepreneurship, employ low-income and large families of Almaly district. Qazaq Social projects LLP is set to train sewing at the workshop.

    Currently 15 mothers with many children work there. They will also study marketing basics to promote their products at the market. Besides, they will work according to the personalized schedule. The project is being realized under the Isker ana (Business mother) project initiated by Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

