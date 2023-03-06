Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Table tennis player Kurmangaliyev claims second title at WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2023

6 March 2023, 20:41
Photo: olympic.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev, 16, clinched the Boys U19 Singles at the WTT Youth Contender table tennis tournament in Vila Real, Portugal, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani table tennis prodigy Alan Kurmangaliyev scooped the Boys U17 Singles gold at the WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2023 in Portugal.


News