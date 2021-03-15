Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Table tennis: Kazakhstan drops out of qualifying Olympic tournament in Doha

    15 March 2021, 18:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Qatari capital, Doha, is hosting the world table tennis qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    A total of 78 men and 63 women have entered for the qualification tournament.

    Kazakhstani female table tennis player Zauresh Akasheva lost to Charlotte Carey of Wales 0-4, while Anastasia Lavrova of Kazakhstan was defeated by Debora Vivarelli of Italy 0-4.

    As for men’s singles, Kazakhstani Aidos Kenzhedulov was eliminated by Eric Glod of Luxembourg 0-4.

    Kirill Gerasimenko of Kazakhstan lost to Lubomír Jančařík of the Czech Republic 2-4.

    The Kazakhstanis are to take part in the Asian Olympic qualifier set to begin on March 18, 2021.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku