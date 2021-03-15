Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Table tennis: Kazakhstan drops out of qualifying Olympic tournament in Doha

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 March 2021, 18:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Qatari capital, Doha, is hosting the world table tennis qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

A total of 78 men and 63 women have entered for the qualification tournament.

Kazakhstani female table tennis player Zauresh Akasheva lost to Charlotte Carey of Wales 0-4, while Anastasia Lavrova of Kazakhstan was defeated by Debora Vivarelli of Italy 0-4.

As for men’s singles, Kazakhstani Aidos Kenzhedulov was eliminated by Eric Glod of Luxembourg 0-4.

Kirill Gerasimenko of Kazakhstan lost to Lubomír Jančařík of the Czech Republic 2-4.

The Kazakhstanis are to take part in the Asian Olympic qualifier set to begin on March 18, 2021.


