Türkiye to host international video game development camp
18 August 2022 12:57

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Türkiye's tech and innovation hub, the IT Valley, is set to host an international summer camp for video game developers next month, Anadolu Agency reported.

Located in Kocaeli, a province in northwestern Türkiye, the valley's Digital Animation and Game Center (Digiage) will host game developers from 21 countries from Sept. 1-11.

More than 1,000 game enthusiasts from all over the world, including Greece, France, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Nigeria, are expected to participate in the International Game Development Summer Camp.

Software developers, designers, screenwriters, publishers, advertisers, and managers in the game ecosystem are expected to attend both in person and online, staying in tents as they design their projects to present to an international jury during the 10-day camp.

«We aim to contribute to value production at the international level in the field of games. Bringing young people from different cultures together is very valuable, as diversity plays an important role in generating original ideas,» said Serdar Ibrahimcioglu, the IT Valley's general director.

He underlined that with the event, the Digiage would be imbued with an international dimension, adding that they hoped to host more countries in the future.

Digiage was established to support the Turkish video game development ecosystem by attracting skilled professionals to the sector and contributing to the development of game studios with such camps. After an earlier camp was held online in the winter, this summer camp will be held both online and in person.


Photo: aa.com.tr




