Türkiye to help Kazakhstan in creation of plant genebank

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Vice ministers of agriculture of Kazakhstan and Türkiye met in Ankara to discuss the interaction in agro-industrial complex, Kazinform reports.

On November 10, in Shymkent, the two countries entered into an agreement on cooperation in seed industry. A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Vice Minister of Agriculture Abulkhair Tamabek arrived in Turkish capital for further implementation of the agreement.

The sides discussed the organization of joint scientific research and agreed on exchange of experience in production and establishment of a certification service for agricultural seeds.

Abulkhair Tamabek visited also the offices of the Sub Union of Seed Industrialists and Producers of Türkiye (TSUAB), TMO Grain Union, and TUAB Seed Certification Service – the companies possessing huge experience in analyzing the seeds for pests and diseases.

The delegation visited also the National Seed Gene Bank of Türkiye. It was agreed, that the Turkish side will provide a consultative assistance to Kazakhstan in creation of the similar gene bank in Kazakhstan.

The issues of cooperation in seed industry will be also discussed on the sidelines of the Seeds for Future International Business Forum.