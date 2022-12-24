Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Türkiye to help Kazakhstan in creation of plant genebank

24 December 2022, 10:34
Türkiye to help Kazakhstan in creation of plant genebank

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Vice ministers of agriculture of Kazakhstan and Türkiye met in Ankara to discuss the interaction in agro-industrial complex, Kazinform reports.

On November 10, in Shymkent, the two countries entered into an agreement on cooperation in seed industry. A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Vice Minister of Agriculture Abulkhair Tamabek arrived in Turkish capital for further implementation of the agreement.

The sides discussed the organization of joint scientific research and agreed on exchange of experience in production and establishment of a certification service for agricultural seeds.

Abulkhair Tamabek visited also the offices of the Sub Union of Seed Industrialists and Producers of Türkiye (TSUAB), TMO Grain Union, and TUAB Seed Certification Service – the companies possessing huge experience in analyzing the seeds for pests and diseases.

The delegation visited also the National Seed Gene Bank of Türkiye. It was agreed, that the Turkish side will provide a consultative assistance to Kazakhstan in creation of the similar gene bank in Kazakhstan.

The issues of cooperation in seed industry will be also discussed on the sidelines of the Seeds for Future International Business Forum.

Related news
Kazakhstani Rybakina beats two-time Grand Slam champion Caroline Garcia
Kazakhstan to brace for weather without precipitation Dec 24
Winners of 1st National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ named
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstani Rybakina beats two-time Grand Slam champion Caroline Garcia
Kazakhstan to brace for weather without precipitation Dec 24
Smailov gets familiarized with project for construction of new TTP in Kyzylorda
Winners of 1st National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ named
Kazakhstan reports over 2mln SARS cases since October
Stamp cancellation ceremony dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO held
Kazakh PM arrives in Kyzylorda region
Stability is a pledge of well-being and prosperity – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Stamp cancellation ceremony dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO held
2 Prices set to rise in Japan for over 7,000 food items on cost hike
3 800 forest fires, 11 steppe fires occurred in Kazakhstan in 2022
4 President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
5 Emirati, Kazakh relations a successful model of bilateral cooperation: Ambassador of Kazakhstan

News