Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Türkiye to build 319,000 houses in quake-hit region within one year - Erdogan

    29 March 2023, 07:55

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday promised to heal the wounds caused by powerful earthquakes that hit the country's southern region last month and claimed more than 50,000 lives, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «We are working day and night to heal the wounds caused by the earthquake in the hearts of millions of our people,» Erdogan said at a ground-breaking ceremony in the Adiyaman province.

    Türkiye is planning to build 319,000 houses in one year in the quake-hit region, he said.

    «On the one hand, we are establishing temporary accommodation areas, while on the other hand, we are starting the construction of permanent residences,» he said, adding the construction of 56,323 houses has started so far.

    On Feb. 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

    More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another quake jolts Afghanistan
    Kazakhstani seismologists record quake in Afghanistan
    Another quake rocks China
    4.5 magnitude quake recorded in China
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments