    Türkiye set to require buildings to use renewable energy in 2023

    29 December 2022, 11:33

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Türkiye is set to oblige buildings bigger than a certain size to use renewable energy as of Jan. 1.

    At least 5% of the energy used by all buildings with a total construction area of ​​more than 5,000 square meters (53,800 square feet) will have to be generated from renewable energy sources such as solar energy panels, wind energy and heat pumps, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Meanwhile, as of Jan. 1, Türkiye will also replace the European product safety marking CE by the UKCA regulation during trade with the UK.

    It is important for companies that will export to this region to attach UKCA documents to their products.

    Under the decree on boosting exports, subsidies for international fairs will be made more effective as of Jan. 1.

    With the decision, fairs in all countries will be attended regardless of the target country or sector. It is also aimed to spread the subsidies for fairs abroad to the base by meeting 75% of the expenses of micro/small enterprises and encouraging their participation in more fairs.


    Photo: aa.com.tr
