Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

    Türkiye sees increase in value of electrical equipment exported to Kazakhstan

    31 July 2023, 09:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The value of electrical equipment exported to Kazakhstan from Türkiye reached $53.2 million from January through June 2023, Trend.az reports.

    According to the Turkish Trade Ministry, this figure is 31.2 percent more compared to the same period last year.

    In June, Türkiye exported electrical equipment to Kazakhstan worth $9.2 percent, which indicates an 8 percent increase compared to the same month in 2022.

    In general, the Turkish export of electrical equipment increased by 8 percent from January through June 2023, reaching $7.9 billion. However, Türkiye exported $1.3 million worth of electrical equipment in June of this year, which is 1.2 percent less than in June last year.

    Overall, the trade turnover between Türkiye and Kazakhstan totaled $1.9 billion from January through April 2023. This figure is 4.4 percent less than in the same period of the previous year ($2.06 billion).

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh capital to host Comic Con Astana Sep 2023
    2 Photo archive: Meetings of Ho Chi Minh with Dinmukhamed Kunayev and Kanysh Satbayev
    3 Kazakhstan and Vietnam sign action plan to promote trade and economic coop
    4 Turkestan to host 10th OTS Summit in Nov 2023
    5 11 relatives drown in river in Turkistan region, 6 bodies found