Türkiye sees increase in value of electrical equipment exported to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The value of electrical equipment exported to Kazakhstan from Türkiye reached $53.2 million from January through June 2023, Trend.az reports.

According to the Turkish Trade Ministry, this figure is 31.2 percent more compared to the same period last year.

In June, Türkiye exported electrical equipment to Kazakhstan worth $9.2 percent, which indicates an 8 percent increase compared to the same month in 2022.

In general, the Turkish export of electrical equipment increased by 8 percent from January through June 2023, reaching $7.9 billion. However, Türkiye exported $1.3 million worth of electrical equipment in June of this year, which is 1.2 percent less than in June last year.

Overall, the trade turnover between Türkiye and Kazakhstan totaled $1.9 billion from January through April 2023. This figure is 4.4 percent less than in the same period of the previous year ($2.06 billion).