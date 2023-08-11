Go to the main site
      World News

    Türkiye's total turnover up by 53.4% year-on-year in June

    11 August 2023, 20:19

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Türkiye's total turnover index was up by 53.4% in June on a yearly basis, official figures showed on Friday, Anadolu reports.

    The turnover index rose 42.5% in the industry, 74% in construction, 58.3% in the trade, and 55.8% in the services sector year-on-year in June, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

    On a monthly basis, the index was up by 5.9% in June.

    «At the detail of the total turnover index; industry increased by 10.7%, construction increased by 3.0%, trade increased by 4.2%, and services increased by 3.3% on a monthly basis in June 2023.»

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
