Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry

20 February 2023, 18:13
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 1.2 thousand Kazakhstani nationals contacted the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since the major quakes had rocked Türkiye, Aibek Smadiyarov, the Ministry's official spokesperson, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over 1.2 thousand Kazakhstani nationals contacted the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since the major quakes had rocked Türkiye. Whereabouts of more than 190 of our nationals found themselves in a disaster zone were tracked as a result of the ministry's work,» said Smadiyarov.

He went on to say that buses transporting Kazakh nationals to safe places in Ankara and Istanbul as well as food supply and accommodation were provided with support of the country's diplomats given the destroyed infrastructure and the emergency condition of buildings.

«78 Kazakh nationals found themselves in disaster zones willing to return home were airlifted in Almaty and Astana. 24 Kyrgyz and Turkish citizens, family members of those Kazakhstanis returned home, were also transported,» said the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson.


