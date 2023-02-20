Go to the main site
    Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA

    20 February 2023, 18:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Sabina Mamadyarova, who survived the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, is under medical supervision, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told, Kazinform reports.

    On February 8, 2023, Kazakhstani Sabina Mamadyarova was rescued by the Emergency Situations Ministry personnel as part of the search efforts in Antakya, Türkiye. The Kazakhstani underwent arm surgery.

    «She is still under medical supervision, her family members are by her side,» said Smadiyarov.

    The bodies of the two deceased Kazakhstani men were transported from Antalya to Almaty as well as the family of the deceased Kazakh woman was assisted in transporting the body to Kazakhstan.

    «So far, no more Kazkahstanis have been reported missing following the quakes in Türkiye,» said the Kazakh MFA spokesperson.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Earthquake
