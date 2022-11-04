Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4 November 2022, 12:35
4 November 2022, 12:35

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 3, 2022,CEO of Baiterek Holding Kanat Sharlapayev had a meeting with Director General of Göknur Gida Turkish company Osman Aslanali.

The first meeting with the Turkish company took place during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye on May 11, 2022, Kazinform reports.

Göknur Gida is the largest Turkish producer of juice concentrates and fruit purees.

The sides discussed the opportunities of implementing joint projects and future potential of mutually beneficial collaboration. The company plans to implement a five-year project in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector.

Kanat Sharlapayev noted Baiterek Holding’s readiness to consider the prospects of cooperation to define further course of negotiations.

Upon completion of the meeting, the sides expressed intention to further strengthen stable and mutually beneficial investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.


News