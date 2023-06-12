Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires

    12 June 2023, 10:06

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Türkiye extended its condolences to Kazakhstan on the occasion of the loss of live in major wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform cites Anadolu.

    The ministry tweeted it was extremely saddened by the news 14 foresters died as a result of wildfires in Abai region, extending its condolences to the friendly and fraternal people and the government of Kazakhstan.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared June 12 the Day of National Mourning for the victims of wildfires in Abai region.

    14 foresters died as a result of wildfires that engulfed an area of 0.3 ha in Abai region. 316 people were evacuated from the area. The Government and local authorities were instructed to render all necessary assistance to the bereaved families.

    The Head of State postponed his official visit to Vietnam which was scheduled on June 11-13.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan and Argentina celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
    Kazakhstan’s ambassador meets President of Norwegian Storting
    Welcoming ceremony of Frank-Walter Steinmeier held in Akorda
    Kazakh pilgrims start arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title