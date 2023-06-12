Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Türkiye extended its condolences to Kazakhstan on the occasion of the loss of live in major wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform cites Anadolu.

The ministry tweeted it was extremely saddened by the news 14 foresters died as a result of wildfires in Abai region, extending its condolences to the friendly and fraternal people and the government of Kazakhstan.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared June 12 the Day of National Mourning for the victims of wildfires in Abai region.

14 foresters died as a result of wildfires that engulfed an area of 0.3 ha in Abai region. 316 people were evacuated from the area. The Government and local authorities were instructed to render all necessary assistance to the bereaved families.

The Head of State postponed his official visit to Vietnam which was scheduled on June 11-13.