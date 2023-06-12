Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 June 2023, 10:06
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires Photo: Anadolu

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Türkiye extended its condolences to Kazakhstan on the occasion of the loss of live in major wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform cites Anadolu.

The ministry tweeted it was extremely saddened by the news 14 foresters died as a result of wildfires in Abai region, extending its condolences to the friendly and fraternal people and the government of Kazakhstan.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared June 12 the Day of National Mourning for the victims of wildfires in Abai region.

14 foresters died as a result of wildfires that engulfed an area of 0.3 ha in Abai region. 316 people were evacuated from the area. The Government and local authorities were instructed to render all necessary assistance to the bereaved families.

The Head of State postponed his official visit to Vietnam which was scheduled on June 11-13.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Turkey   Abai region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts