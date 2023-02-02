Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Türkiye's exports see all-time high January figure

2 February 2023, 19:15
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Türkiye's exports posted an all-time high January figure at $19.4 billion, the country's trade minister said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Outbound shipments rose 10.4% from the same month of last year, Mehmet Mus told a news conference on Türkiye's preliminary foreign trade data.

Due to surging energy and commodity prices, Turkish imports jumped 21% year-on-year to $33.7 billion in January, including more than one-quarter of this figure in energy, Mus said.

Türkiye's energy imports amounted to $8.8 billion in January, leaping 238% from a year earlier.

Mus underlined that high gold demand also made a significant contribution to Türkiye's total imports, as the country paid $5.1 billion for the precious metal.

The country's foreign trade deficit reached to $14.3 billion in January.


