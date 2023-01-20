Go to the main site
    Türkiye's company interested in TPP construction in Kazakhstan

    20 January 2023, 08:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Aziz Çengel, the acting director general of Gap İnşaat of Türkiye, met to debate the development of the investment projects in Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

    During the meeting, the latter expressed interest in extending the company’s investment activities in Kazakhstan. In particular, he outlined the construction of a thermal power plant in Kokshetau as a promising project.

    The PM said that Türkiye is an important strategic partner for Kazakhstan that’s why the Government hails the development of new mutually beneficial projects.

    PM Smailov stressed that an open tender will be announced by the Kazakh Energy Ministry for the TPP construction in Kokshetau. In his turn, Aziz Çengel confirmed the readiness to bid for the tender.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

