Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Türkiye's 4th drill ship off to Mediterranean for hydrocarbon exploration

    10 August 2022 14:03

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Türkiye's new seventh-generation drill ship will operate off coast of Antalya province in the Mediterranean for hydrocarbon exploration, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday.

    «We will send our ship, Abdulhamid Han, to the Yorukler-1 well, 55 kilometers (34 miles) away from (Antalya's) Gazipasha,» Erdogan said during a ceremony for the first mission of Türkiye’s 4th drill ship Abdulhamid Han at the Tasucu port in the country's Mediterranean city of Mersin, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Erdogan added that Abdulhamid Han drill ship is «the symbol of Türkiye's new vision» in the field of energy.

    The president said Türkiye has a «rare» drilling fleet in the world with its ships Fatih, Kanuni, Yavuz, and Abdulhamid Han.

    About natural gas exploration, Erdogan said: «Now, with four drilling ships and two seismic research ships, we are also engaged in this field.»

    He added Türkiye carries out exploration and drilling operations in the Mediterranean within its jurisdiction, saying: «We do not need anyone's permission for this.»

    Erdogan also noted: «We are planning to finish the operations in the 10 wells required for the first phase of Black Sea gas and to start putting the natural gas acquired from there into service for our nation in 2023.»

    Abdulhamid Han ship, with seventh-generation advanced technology, has a maximum operating depth of 3,600 meters (11,811 feet), a tower height of 104 m (341 ft) and a crew capacity of 200.

    The drill ship is one of the five seventh-generation ships globally, with a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 m (40,026 ft).


    Photo: aa.com.tr




    #Oil & Gas #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ANSA: Italy starts monkeypox vaccinations
    16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
    7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years in Seoul
    COVID-19 deaths up 50% in July
    Popular
    1 Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
    2 Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
    3 3 injured in Google data center explosion: Report
    4 Kazakh capital and 8 rgns put on storm alert
    5 UAE announces 919 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours