Türkiye rejects 'baseless claims' on President Erdogan's health

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 April 2023, 10:56
Türkiye rejects 'baseless claims' on President Erdogan's health Photo: aa.com.tr

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Türkiye on Wednesday rejected «baseless claims» about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's health, Anadolu Agency reported.

«We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President @RTErdogan’s health. The President will attend tomorrow's nuclear power plant opening via videoconference,» the country's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, said on Twitter.

«No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK (Justice and Development) Party are set to win the May 14 elections,» Altun added.

The directorate's center for combating disinformation also said the claims shared on some social media accounts that President Erdogan «had a heart attack and was hospitalized» did not reflect the truth.​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, the Justice and Development (AK) Party's spokesman, Omer Celik, said there is «immoral false news» being published by some foreign media outlets about Erdogan's health.

«Our president is on duty. After a little rest, he will continue his programs in the same way,» Celik said on Twitter.

He also expressed his thanks for the get well wishes sent from all over the world.


Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
May 3. Today's Birthdays
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host Language Forum of Turkic-Speaking Peoples late May
