    Türkiye ready to assist Kazakhstan in constructing shipbuilding plant

    12 October 2022, 19:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the readiness of his country to assist Kazakhstan in constructing a shipbuilding plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Turkish leader stressed that the two countries intend to increase trade turnover to $5bn in the short term, and to $10bn in the longest term.

    «We are also ready to assist in building a shipbuilding plant so as to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transport fleet in the Caspian Sea and to produce ships of different specifications,» said Erdoğan.


