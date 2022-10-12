Türkiye ready to assist Kazakhstan in constructing shipbuilding plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the readiness of his country to assist Kazakhstan in constructing a shipbuilding plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Turkish leader stressed that the two countries intend to increase trade turnover to $5bn in the short term, and to $10bn in the longest term.

«We are also ready to assist in building a shipbuilding plant so as to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transport fleet in the Caspian Sea and to produce ships of different specifications,» said Erdoğan.





Photo: akorda.kz











