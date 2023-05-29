Türkiye, its democracy are winners, President Erdogan says after historic runoff victory

ANKARA. KAZINFORM All of Türkiye and its democracy won, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he was reelected president in Sunday's runoff polls.

«We are not the only winners. Türkiye is the winner. Our nation with all its segments is the winner. Our democracy is the winner,» Erdogan said, addressing thousands of his supporters gathered in front of the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

«No one has lost today. All 85 million (people) have won...It is now time to unite and integrate around our national goals and national dreams, leaving aside all the debates and conflicts regarding the election period,» he added.

Erdogan's reelection was confirmed by Ahmet Yener, the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK), on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Yener said Erdogan won Türkiye's presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second-round runoff vote.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish incumbent won the race with 52.14%, while Kilicdaroglu got 47.86% of the vote, he said. He added that 99.43% of the ballot boxes have been opened so far.

In the first round of the election on May 14, no candidate got the 50% needed for an outright victory, triggering the presidential runoff, though Erdogan took the lead with 49.52%. Parliamentary elections were also held that day, with Erdogan's electoral alliance winning a majority of seats.

«In one of the most important elections of our multi-party political history, our nation made its decision in favor of the 'Century of Türkiye,'» said Erdogan.

»In the first round of the elections, our nation had already demonstrated its legislative preference by giving the majority of the members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly to the People's Alliance.»

The president also thanked each and every member of the nation who gave him the responsibility to govern the country for the next five years.

