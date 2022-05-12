Go to the main site
    Türkiye interested in development of Kazakhstani oilfields

    12 May 2022, 14:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Türkiye is interested in the development of Kazakhstani oilfields, Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said.

    As part of the visit to Türkiye, the Kazakh Minister met with his counterpart. The parties surveyed the progress of construction of the atomic power plant, debated oil delivery issues, and participation of Turkish companies in the projects as investors. He reminded that since 2010 the countries have not developed any joint projects in the oil sector. This issue was also debated.

    The Minister added that Türkiye is interested not only in oil delivery but also in the development of oilfields as it tries to diversify its imports. Currently, Türkiye consumes some 1 mln barrels of oil a day.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Energy Oil & Gas Kazakhstan and Turkey
