Türkiye has about 3.7 million Syrian migrants

BAKU. KAZINFORM Türkiye has about 3.7 million Syrian migrants, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, commenting on the allegations of Chairman of the Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu that only 10,000 Syrian migrants live in the country, Trend reports.

The FM noted that, according to the UN report, about 3.7 million migrants from Syria live in Türkiye. Cavusoglu said Kilicdaroglu's allegations are false. Cavushoglu also said that a person who aims at power in Türkiye should not lie if exact numbers are given.



