Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Türkiye has about 3.7 million Syrian migrants

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 May 2023, 10:15
Türkiye has about 3.7 million Syrian migrants Photo: trend.az

BAKU. KAZINFORM Türkiye has about 3.7 million Syrian migrants, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, commenting on the allegations of Chairman of the Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu that only 10,000 Syrian migrants live in the country, Trend reports.

The FM noted that, according to the UN report, about 3.7 million migrants from Syria live in Türkiye. Cavusoglu said Kilicdaroglu's allegations are false. Cavushoglu also said that a person who aims at power in Türkiye should not lie if exact numbers are given.


Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation
Search for Australian tourist missing in Almaty mountains continues
15 startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to undergo acceleration program in Silicon Valley
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina says gained confidence on clay ahead of Roland Garros
President of Singapore awarded title of Nazarbayev University professor emeritus
Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan hosts round table on role of religious leaders
Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting in Azerbaijan
President Tokayev talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over phone
Kazakh PM attends Qatar Economic Forum
