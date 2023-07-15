Türkiye experiencing record heat wave, with mercury in southeastern likely to touch 50℃ in coming days

IZMIR. KAZINFORM Türkiye will experience a record-breaking heat wave this week, with temperatures in the southeastern region bordering Syria expected to reach 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in the following days, setting a new record for the hottest day in the country's recorded history, an expert predicted.



Professor Sermin Tagil, head of the Geography Department at Bakircay University in Izmir city, told Anadolu that global average temperatures since beginning of July has risen in manner unprecedent level that has never been documented in human history, Anadolu Agency reports.

«These increases in global average temperatures cannot be expected to be the same in all parts of the world. The Mediterranean basin, in which Türkiye is located, draws attention as one of the places where the increase in average temperatures is most evident,» she said.

Tagi Cizre city in the southeastern Sirnak province, which borders Syria, has already registered a maximum temperature of 49.1 Celsius (Fahrenheit 120.38) on July 20, 2021, which was the hottest temperature ever recorded in Türkiye.

However, with the current hot wave, this record may be shattered, with temperatures reaching 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the same region in the following days, she predicted.

«In our country, there are hot weather conditions that are expected to last for 7 days, which can have devastating effects on the geographical environment and on people,» she said, adding that «during this 7-day period, temperature records for many years will be broken in Türkiye.»

However, she predicted that hot weather would persist until the end of the month, particularly in the country's western and southern regions.

«The greatest threat will be to human, plant, and animal health as heat waves will disproportionately harm the elderly, newborns, outdoor laborers, and those suffering from chronic ailments,» she said.

Humidity, especially in coastal areas, is likely to rise and may cause more suffocating air, she said, asking vulnerable people to exercise caution and remain indoors.

»In our country, red pine forests with high flammability are common. Temperature rises can spark fires, particularly in the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. It is necessary to be prepared for this, she warned.